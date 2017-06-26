The things I’d do 

Retrace the heart

out of the pollen dust

layering the nylon string

acoustic’s body

now it has a shadow

another version

of the same heart

on the same guitar

pressed up against my bare chest

it’s out of tune

it’s been a while

but the e isn’t

it all lines up

everywhere I’ve ever played

is right here buzzing

rushing water running through me

melting down from the mountains

coming off these old black

& bronze nylon strings

the smell of the world blossoming

thru an open window without us

getting lost in the circuitry

of focus I would go

like I did that one time I was dancing

alone with a mask on the back

of my head looking down

on everyone from above

I want to do that again but could I

run my thumb & fingers over them

in different ways, different rates

what do I remember

what can I make up

before I gotta go out

& do that thing















.







