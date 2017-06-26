The things I’d do 

Retrace the heart
out of the pollen dust
layering the nylon string
acoustic’s body
now it has a shadow
another version
of the same heart
on the same guitar
pressed up against my bare chest
it’s out of tune
it’s been a while
but the e isn’t
it all lines up
everywhere I’ve ever played
is right here buzzing
rushing water running through me
melting down from the mountains
coming off these old black
& bronze nylon strings
the smell of the world blossoming
thru an open window without us
getting lost in the circuitry
of focus I would go
like I did that one time I was dancing
alone with a mask on the back
of my head looking down
on everyone from above
I want to do that again but could I
run my thumb & fingers over them
in different ways, different rates
what do I remember
what can I make up
before I gotta go out
& do that thing
.