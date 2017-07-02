Side effects

The whole house fucking reeks

no—I bet the entire

mountainside knows

today is harvest

like if a skunky cheesecake

grew on a plant

breathed it’s spirits

into the sky

one stalk at a time

the black hash melts

on my hands into my skin

my blood & bones

some of it was wiped away

with the honey off

my feral fingers at lunch

I feel like passing out

but I’ll write this first

it’s sticky then it’s smooth

I could roll up a ball

and smoke it, I’d rather

lay around and dream

with a body pillow

on both sides sprawled by a fan

while the cicadas light up

like fireworks—like that

thing that happens inside of me

sometimes you just gotta

wait some more

while the leaves wither

the mind wanders

quiet solitude

half way to heaven

I’ll wake up

rock hard and throbbing

knowing you’re out there













