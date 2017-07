I sat there

watching parts

of a ziricote dulcimer

fall out of your open chest

knocking on the wooden floor

like it was a newspaper

unfolding on the other side

of the breakfast table

what I couldn’t understand

were the strings

where they came from

why it seemed like

they wouldn’t ever stop

coming out but they had to

there had to be an end

to this where you pick it up

put it together

and play it for me

like it never even happened









.