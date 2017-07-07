Jasmine in July 

We made a pact
never to tell
a single soul
how long did that last
I wonder
I don’t know
you made up this word
snaggleclatch
you’d bark it incoherently
until they banned you
from saying it at school
we made a pact
’cause we even knew it
way back then
there’s only one thing
worth living for
how were we supposed to know
a pact
like anything
can die
a friendship bracelet
that no longer exists
& once bound us together
like bearings in San José
near Nickel City
we made a pact
never to tell
a single soul
chugging jolt cola
watching porn wondering
how to pronounce cüm
scrubbing the history
even though we’d always hear
your hot nurse mom getting pounded
Grandpa was a retired sniper
he’d let us scope in with no loads
on neighbors from behind the blinds
with his tricked out h&k
we were out on the pavement dreaming
of handrails
up to our chests
we’d never be able to hit
not in a million years
I’ve never
been much a stranger
to being watched
.