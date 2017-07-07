Jasmine in July 

We made a pact

never to tell

a single soul

how long did that last

I wonder

I don’t know



you made up this word

snaggleclatch

you’d bark it incoherently

until they banned you

from saying it at school



we made a pact

’cause we even knew it

way back then

there’s only one thing

worth living for



how were we supposed to know

a pact

like anything

can die

a friendship bracelet

that no longer exists

& once bound us together

like bearings in San José

near Nickel City



we made a pact

never to tell

a single soul

chugging jolt cola

watching porn wondering

how to pronounce cüm

scrubbing the history

even though we’d always hear

your hot nurse mom getting pounded

Grandpa was a retired sniper

he’d let us scope in with no loads

on neighbors from behind the blinds

with his tricked out h&k

we were out on the pavement dreaming

of handrails

up to our chests

we’d never be able to hit

not in a million years



I’ve never

been much a stranger

to being watched











