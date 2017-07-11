Come on

let’s go

we’re going

to Skyline



way up windy

Highway 9

the windows down

thru the redwoods

to the ridge

just to see all



the sodium lamps blink

from miles away

on one side of the street

maybe the ocean

at the end of the forest



or a sea of clouds

on the other side

where I got a djembe

to bounce off a distant mountain

& cried like quiet fireworks

on the fourth of July

I’d eat some rootbark

watch the lunar eclipse

on a blanket

smoke bowls

adjust aperture settings

until sunrise

they never used

to bother us

we got lost back there

ran jeanslapping & ticklegged

on one occasion too

all the way down the hillside

like flatlander baffoons

what if this small community

never broke apart like I did

who left still rides the 9

way up windy Skyline

the other way to castle rock

or the old trail that led up

to the boulders on the top

of the mountain overlooking

San José, Los Gatos, Saratoga

Campbell, Milpitas, & the bay

they shut it down

because of spotted horned owls

just a gate you had to hop

probably more an excuse for the art

& other forms of debauchery

we’d perform like a sacred ritual

until sunset getting so fucking high

we couldn’t even figure out

the local kids took a screwdriver

to the tires on the car

it had been dark a while

before the tow truck driver came

said he grew up driving the 9

while we went over waves full speed

tears of sparks cried from the mirror

I had to wonder if you were a fan

of sucking the glass dick

one night we were out there

& the weirdest thing happened

we stayed until sunset smoking blunts

the shadow of the mountain

crept it’s way over the blinking

streetlights turning on down there

we could hear a television

on loud from hella far away

way way out over yonder

but it wasn’t actually

we listened closely

we couldn’t believe it

people were playing

the hokey pokey

somewhere down the mountain

where our laughter must have roared

echoed through the thick forest

we were above

though the sounds grew louder

the people were slowly

getting closer

that’s when it dawned upon us

it was an old recording

maybe from the 50’s

looping over & over

from a small raspy speaker

coming up the trail beneath us—

You put your head in

You put your head out

You put your head in

& you bang it all about

—I wanted to stay

one of the girls booked it

we all took off like a mob

into the dark forest

the only flashlight we had

started strobing

then totally died

like the beginning

of a horror movie

left open ended

there were these tunnels

you’d have to crawl under

somehow forged thru manzinita

by wildcats & rock climbers

we’d get on our hands & knees

with backpacks & the acid

already fully metabolized

waiting for the effects

that would hit us on

the sandstone rock

overlooking thirty miles

of the Santa Cruz mountain range

a single oak tree growing up shading

like a symbol

bowls & shelves formed

into it with lichens at the surface

barefoot in the sun

back when pipes

still had personalities

we’d speak in paradox

or not at all

gaze out over the whole forest

dancing & the pastel mandalasky

rippling forever & ever

we got to see it with our own eyes

& yeah we were a little late

getting back to the cars

everyone was gone

except a ranger with his light

shining in our dilated faces

most of us still carrying our shoes

after soaking our feet in the water

I had to talk my way

out of a ticket I was so sorry

for wasting their time

we didn’t know how long

it would take to get back here

we were so far out there

enjoying the park

who was it that put on

Stevie Ray Vaughn

I couldn’t handle it

I had to drive back home

down the windy 9 in the dark

You need to turn this shit off

There are snakes in his throat













.



