Come on
let’s go
we’re going
to Skyline
way up windy
Highway 9
the windows down
thru the redwoods
to the ridge
just to see all
the sodium lamps blink
from miles away
on one side of the street
maybe the ocean
at the end of the forest
or a sea of clouds
on the other side
where I got a djembe
to bounce off a distant mountain
& cried like quiet fireworks
on the fourth of July
I’d eat some rootbark
watch the lunar eclipse
on a blanket
smoke bowls
adjust aperture settings
until sunrise
they never used
to bother us
we got lost back there
ran jeanslapping & ticklegged
on one occasion too
all the way down the hillside
like flatlander baffoons
what if this small community
never broke apart like I did
who left still rides the 9
way up windy Skyline
the other way to castle rock
or the old trail that led up
to the boulders on the top
of the mountain overlooking
San José, Los Gatos, Saratoga
Campbell, Milpitas, & the bay
they shut it down
because of spotted horned owls
just a gate you had to hop
probably more an excuse for the art
& other forms of debauchery
we’d perform like a sacred ritual
until sunset getting so fucking high
we couldn’t even figure out
the local kids took a screwdriver
to the tires on the car
it had been dark a while
before the tow truck driver came
said he grew up driving the 9
while we went over waves full speed
tears of sparks cried from the mirror
I had to wonder if you were a fan
of sucking the glass dick
one night we were out there
& the weirdest thing happened
we stayed until sunset smoking blunts
the shadow of the mountain
crept it’s way over the blinking
streetlights turning on down there
we could hear a television
on loud from hella far away
way way out over yonder
but it wasn’t actually
we listened closely
we couldn’t believe it
people were playing
the hokey pokey
somewhere down the mountain
where our laughter must have roared
echoed through the thick forest
we were above
though the sounds grew louder
the people were slowly
getting closer
that’s when it dawned upon us
it was an old recording
maybe from the 50’s
looping over & over
from a small raspy speaker
coming up the trail beneath us—
You put your head in
You put your head out
You put your head in
& you bang it all about
—I wanted to stay
one of the girls booked it
we all took off like a mob
into the dark forest
the only flashlight we had
started strobing
then totally died
like the beginning
of a horror movie
left open ended
there were these tunnels
you’d have to crawl under
somehow forged thru manzinita
by wildcats & rock climbers
we’d get on our hands & knees
with backpacks & the acid
already fully metabolized
waiting for the effects
that would hit us on
the sandstone rock
overlooking thirty miles
of the Santa Cruz mountain range
a single oak tree growing up shading
like a symbol
bowls & shelves formed
into it with lichens at the surface
barefoot in the sun
back when pipes
still had personalities
we’d speak in paradox
or not at all
gaze out over the whole forest
dancing & the pastel mandalasky
rippling forever & ever
we got to see it with our own eyes
& yeah we were a little late
getting back to the cars
everyone was gone
except a ranger with his light
shining in our dilated faces
most of us still carrying our shoes
after soaking our feet in the water
I had to talk my way
out of a ticket I was so sorry
for wasting their time
we didn’t know how long
it would take to get back here
we were so far out there
enjoying the park
who was it that put on
Stevie Ray Vaughn
I couldn’t handle it
I had to drive back home
down the windy 9 in the dark
You need to turn this shit off
There are snakes in his throat
.