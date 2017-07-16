Guess the name of this poem and win

I’m barefoot all the time

but what about the scorpions

I’m barefoot all the time

do the salamanders care

’cause I haven’t seen any

not the way I’ve seen the surface

of the sun on cold butter

what planet are you from

have you ever seen the grass seed

there’s something filtering the sky

I’m barefoot all the time

but what about the eel slime

I’m barefoot all the time

so what do the squirrels think

drummin’ on pine trees

look a human in the window

it can do it too

go take a nap dude

whose bringing the cinnamon to the lake

what you’ve never seen a

yeah I want to dip my hands in honey

a gallon jar could go so far

but not if I was sharing

I’m barefoot all the time

but what about the snakes

I’m barefoot all the time

I heard the beetles are coming

back & that it’s just begun

& then it will begin again… what then

have you ever seen a deer skull

crystallizing in a jar of amber serum

have you ever even thought in things

I’m barefoot all the time

but what about the owls

I’m barefoot all the time

a buck charges the red fox out of nowhere

is where we’re all from but not going

to the vista point balloon eyeballs bubbling

even though we already saw everything

forever & something kelpy was brewing up

from within us again we wanted it

like avocados—we wanted it like potatoes

—we wanted it like tomatoes—we wanted it

like jalapeños—yeah we craved it—no

we needed it but bumbled around like froth

tell me how easy do you think it is to inject a soul

have you ever played hopscotch

on your hands and knees have you

seen where these tunnels lead back to us

I’m barefoot all the time

but what about the sharks

