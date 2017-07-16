Guess the name of this poem and win

I’m barefoot all the time
but what about the scorpions
I’m barefoot all the time
do the salamanders care
’cause I haven’t seen any
not the way I’ve seen the surface
of the sun on cold butter
what planet are you from
have you ever seen the grass seed
there’s something filtering the sky
I’m barefoot all the time
but what about the eel slime
I’m barefoot all the time
so what do the squirrels think
drummin’ on pine trees
look a human in the window
it can do it too
go take a nap dude
whose bringing the cinnamon to the lake
what you’ve never seen a
yeah I want to dip my hands in honey
a gallon jar could go so far
but not if I was sharing
I’m barefoot all the time
but what about the snakes
I’m barefoot all the time
I heard the beetles are coming
back & that it’s just begun
& then it will begin again… what then
have you ever seen a deer skull
crystallizing in a jar of amber serum
have you ever even thought in things
I’m barefoot all the time
but what about the owls
I’m barefoot all the time
a buck charges the red fox out of nowhere
is where we’re all from but not going
to the vista point balloon eyeballs bubbling
even though we already saw everything
forever & something kelpy was brewing up
from within us again we wanted it
like avocados—we wanted it like potatoes
—we wanted it like tomatoes—we wanted it
like jalapeños—yeah we craved it—no
we needed it but bumbled around like froth
tell me how easy do you think it is to inject a soul
have you ever played hopscotch
on your hands and knees have you
seen where these tunnels lead back to us
I’m barefoot all the time
but what about the sharks
I’m barefoot all the time
.