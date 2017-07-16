Interstellar fuckface squad

-One of ’ems got
the numbers
put ’em down
scan their eyes
you gotta pry them
-yeah
-we’re gonna
get inside
before they even know
the future’s fucking singing
you can’t hear it
they can’t either
I put my dead ear
to the dead earth
& I can hear it though
what’s up with that
I like using a smooth
piece of tan driftwood myself
“They had no use for us
after funneling our time back
into the lime green hourglass
stepping foot by foot into my eye
functions as a black hole
at certain times…”
“They aint too sure bout where
they be endin’ up on account all
o that—[spits]—I’ll be god damned
them sonsabitches stood right there
looked me dead in the eyes & said:
“Look at you!
Look at you
looking at me
looking at you!””
“I felt somethin’ that I aint
never felt before & reckon I’ll
never felt again forslong as I haunt
the singing song of graves by which
them devils escaped into me…”
Jim O’Gregory, 1754 AD
.