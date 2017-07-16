Interstellar fuckface squad

-One of ’ems got

the numbers

put ’em down

scan their eyes

you gotta pry them

-yeah

-we’re gonna

get inside

before they even know

the future’s fucking singing

you can’t hear it

they can’t either

I put my dead ear

to the dead earth

& I can hear it though

what’s up with that

I like using a smooth

piece of tan driftwood myself



“They had no use for us

after funneling our time back

into the lime green hourglass

stepping foot by foot into my eye

functions as a black hole

at certain times…”

“They aint too sure bout where

they be endin’ up on account all

o that—[spits]—I’ll be god damned

them sonsabitches stood right there

looked me dead in the eyes & said:

“Look at you!

Look at you

looking at me

looking at you!””

“I felt somethin’ that I aint

never felt before & reckon I’ll

never felt again forslong as I haunt

the singing song of graves by which

them devils escaped into me…”

Jim O’Gregory, 1754 AD













.