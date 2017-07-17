Brown blood

Scisciscisciscisciscisciscintillating

the crickets bow their chitinsic desire

inbetween evading me the big huge beast

it all goes violet gray pink

quiet where the feet step around

the perimeter I’m listening

to the long gaps between everything

the distance between galaxies

folded over a few times in my back pocket

with a note on it scribbled & crossed off

the cat hides out under the old cabins deck

in the shadows match his fur

he looks at me

I don’t want to blow his cover

there’s this smell of feathers breaking down

as if they absorbed the very air

they suspended until releasing it back

into the dirt so it’s hard not to think

of all the primal similarities that ring

bells of hmmmms it’s the nitrogen

it’s never one thing it’s always

this entourage limited by the scope

of whatever channel you’ve tuned

your perception triangulates

vicinity by amplitude

the mortar & pestel carved out of marble

the pellets of manganese & sulfur ground

to a white powder with a bit of pink & toxicity

to help bring the iron down

that’s found it’s way into everything

















