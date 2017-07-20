Now they’re finally saying
the war in Afghanistan
which they never planned
on ever winning
is too expensive
for us
Babies grew up
into hand me down drivers
in the time they’ve spent
racketing away at the trap
It’s no wonder heroin
is cheaper than it’s ever been
sometimes I wonder
why I’m not doing any
easier to get than a ‘script
a gateway sanctioned
by a board meeting
Yeah I mean I know the answer
I know the other answer too
I chainsmoke flowers
while I write
Let me elucidate
the fallacy
of opalescent economics
the psychopathic travesty
of profits over people
They say it’s cheaper just to use
the private contractors
who are over there right now
guarding the poppy fields
vantage pointing horizons
that covertly expanded
while our soldiers
tried to instill a pseudodemocracy
no one gives a fuck about
& died a freakish death
which they tried to cover up
a long time ago
back home
Back home where they are more likely
to kill themselves
than die by anything else
Back home the alien planet
the contractors relinquished
to kill on command until retirement
Back home in duffel bags unchecked
after nine months a new batch
the temptation must be profound
Back home flooded with fenatyl
from China & other even stronger
opiates overdosing just by the touch
Back home where states are suing
big pharma for knowingly setting
everyone up to turn cold & blue
Back home with CIA psyop brainwashing
on every channel every messageboard
every social media network to control us
how we think & how we act
Back home phishing for clicks with bot
accounts & links to malware for anyone
especially some more than others
Back home not too far from where the contractors
want to wrap everything up on their terms
whatever the fuck that mean$
Back home sniping innocent refugees
after Katrina just like they did
to the unarmed folks of Nusoor Square
Back home where their best idea
is to go big or go home with military & surveillance spending
they know what’s coming
Back home collapsing desperate
until the very last second it’s
already too late
Back home where solutions will become
inevitable talking points against
an opposing party to strengthen theirs
Back home where they’d probably try
to kill us all but they’re vampires
that feed off us just ask Virginia
Back home hyped up & bitchslapped
by fear into blind compliance
scapegoating distractions deflect
Back home where you should go
it’s cheaper to do what exactly
if we already know all of this
Back home not buying it but still watching you
just to see the type of bullshit & candycorn
you’re feeding less by the day
Back home cooking dinner in bacon grease
adding cannabis to everything
a dark orange hue that blankets the woods
Back home brewing like a kettle
for a cup of coffee watching it all
unfold from within the confines of a gulch
Back home ensnared but cut loose filtering
the bluelight getting a good nights sleep
I always keep a sharpened blade on me
Back home dusty & wildfire faced
black shirt, black lighter
black everything
.