Now they’re finally saying

the war in Afghanistan

which they never planned

on ever winning

is too expensive

for us

Babies grew up

into hand me down drivers

in the time they’ve spent

racketing away at the trap

It’s no wonder heroin

is cheaper than it’s ever been

sometimes I wonder

why I’m not doing any

easier to get than a ‘script

a gateway sanctioned

by a board meeting

Yeah I mean I know the answer

I know the other answer too

I chainsmoke flowers

while I write

Let me elucidate

the fallacy

of opalescent economics

the psychopathic travesty

of profits over people

They say it’s cheaper just to use

the private contractors

who are over there right now

guarding the poppy fields

vantage pointing horizons

that covertly expanded

while our soldiers

tried to instill a pseudodemocracy

no one gives a fuck about

& died a freakish death

which they tried to cover up

a long time ago

back home

Back home where they are more likely

to kill themselves

than die by anything else

Back home the alien planet

the contractors relinquished

to kill on command until retirement

Back home in duffel bags unchecked

after nine months a new batch

the temptation must be profound

Back home flooded with fenatyl

from China & other even stronger

opiates overdosing just by the touch

Back home where states are suing

big pharma for knowingly setting

everyone up to turn cold & blue

Back home with CIA psyop brainwashing

on every channel every messageboard

every social media network to control us

how we think & how we act

Back home phishing for clicks with bot

accounts & links to malware for anyone

especially some more than others

Back home not too far from where the contractors

want to wrap everything up on their terms

whatever the fuck that mean$

Back home sniping innocent refugees

after Katrina just like they did

to the unarmed folks of Nusoor Square

Back home where their best idea

is to go big or go home with military & surveillance spending

they know what’s coming

Back home collapsing desperate

until the very last second it’s

already too late

Back home where solutions will become

inevitable talking points against

an opposing party to strengthen theirs

Back home where they’d probably try

to kill us all but they’re vampires

that feed off us just ask Virginia

Back home hyped up & bitchslapped

by fear into blind compliance

scapegoating distractions deflect

Back home where you should go

it’s cheaper to do what exactly

if we already know all of this

Back home not buying it but still watching you

just to see the type of bullshit & candycorn

you’re feeding less by the day

Back home cooking dinner in bacon grease

adding cannabis to everything

a dark orange hue that blankets the woods

Back home brewing like a kettle

for a cup of coffee watching it all

unfold from within the confines of a gulch

Back home ensnared but cut loose filtering

the bluelight getting a good nights sleep

I always keep a sharpened blade on me

Back home dusty & wildfire faced

black shirt, black lighter

black everything

















.