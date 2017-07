To feel

this way

again

To know

you can

feel this way

again

Once

is never

gonna be

enough

Once

is better

than never

though

Sign me up

for the trial

That’s ok

someone’s got it

You don’t

ever wanna

get too far

You don’t

ever wanna

forget it

What

are you

releasing

What

of this

will stick

I’m gonna

make some tea

& go outside

I’m gonna

stir a little

honeynado



















.