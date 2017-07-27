A reaction to a smile

I think it’s literally
laughable you want us all
to be afraid of some pudgy ass
little bitch in North Korea
way to take the focus off you
shine it right back in your
beadyeyed nonconductive face
shoot a firework off the coast
of the most densely populated
area in all of America how glorious
is our defense how insipid
they are for their near-famine
how about something that isn’t staged
for once are you even capable
of anything but a whirlwind
of death & lies duck & cover
when it comes it’s gonna sting
aren’t you mad & full of hate
I wouldn’t blame you at this point
if you knew exactly where to put it
.
