A reaction to a smile

I think it’s literally

laughable you want us all

to be afraid of some pudgy ass

little bitch in North Korea

way to take the focus off you

shine it right back in your

beadyeyed nonconductive face

shoot a firework off the coast

of the most densely populated

area in all of America how glorious

is our defense how insipid

they are for their near-famine

how about something that isn’t staged

for once are you even capable

of anything but a whirlwind

of death & lies duck & cover

when it comes it’s gonna sting

aren’t you mad & full of hate

I wouldn’t blame you at this point

if you knew exactly where to put it

























.



