The things I do

There’s a reason
why I make
my echinacea
& elderberry tea
after dark
The plants feel nice
inside me extracted
the honey of course
that’s a give in
The warmth is soothing
even in the summertime
it makes me want to
smoke more hash
But no it’s neither those
nor the taste
nor the ritual of making it
just right each time
It’s not even the subtle
apothecary & mushy berry smell
it wafts in my face as I play
strange tunes while I wait
I can use the cuff of my sleeve
from my hoody to suppress
the strings in these spots
make it cry like a broken sitar
So it isn’t that either
nor is it the way they strengthen
our defense against sickness
infection & fuckery
& since we’re running out
of things it could be
I’m sure you must be guessing
It’s a large blue mug
too big to be drinking
before going to sleep
which makes it the perfect size
I’ll wake up in the middle of the neon
night with the need to take the hugest
piss I’ll be god damn amazed by it all
but more importantly I’ll remember
The subtle details saturated
by the side effects of my redeye
where I was
what was happening
I would have forgot
all about what
that feels like
I’ll close my eyes & light
that little fire
I’ll taste it
melting into the bed
like marshmallow & leather
blueberries & pine
.