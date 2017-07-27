The things I do

There’s a reason

why I make

my echinacea

& elderberry tea

after dark

The plants feel nice

inside me extracted

the honey of course

that’s a give in

The warmth is soothing

even in the summertime

it makes me want to

smoke more hash

But no it’s neither those

nor the taste

nor the ritual of making it

just right each time

It’s not even the subtle

apothecary & mushy berry smell

it wafts in my face as I play

strange tunes while I wait

I can use the cuff of my sleeve

from my hoody to suppress

the strings in these spots

make it cry like a broken sitar

So it isn’t that either

nor is it the way they strengthen

our defense against sickness

infection & fuckery

& since we’re running out

of things it could be

I’m sure you must be guessing

It’s a large blue mug

too big to be drinking

before going to sleep

which makes it the perfect size

I’ll wake up in the middle of the neon

night with the need to take the hugest

piss I’ll be god damn amazed by it all

but more importantly I’ll remember

The subtle details saturated

by the side effects of my redeye

where I was

what was happening

I would have forgot

all about what

that feels like

I’ll close my eyes & light

that little fire

I’ll taste it

melting into the bed

like marshmallow & leather

blueberries & pine

















.



