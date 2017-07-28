Us

The last thing he saw was a rolling
paper made out of rice stuck in
a spiderweb beneath the

what was he even looking at exactly

would have been peeled back in layers
undetected until fully rooted down below
this connection establishes itself
during which it’s transferred

We’ve been lucky that most not only
don’t notice but they don’t even try to exploit
our own vulnerabilities in the wormway
under the cover of darkness the necessity
of sleep it’s not perfect but it’s working

This one wakes up without the alarm going off
so we never know if he’s awake or what
& there’s been complications
more incidents of portal breaching
with clear signs of recall signatured
we think some of them have seen us

I bet it’s warm like a bonfire
    a proximity that ripples out
  shines brighter on a map or mind
  a sea of flesh & fluids seamlessly
         intertwined tesselating from above
        there’s something about us
                     that you need
               like you’ve been here 
                or like you’re never
                       coming back




.


