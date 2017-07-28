The last thing he saw was a rolling
paper made out of rice stuck in
a spiderweb beneath the
what was he even looking at exactly
would have been peeled back in layers
undetected until fully rooted down below
this connection establishes itself
during which it’s transferred
We’ve been lucky that most not only
don’t notice but they don’t even try to exploit
our own vulnerabilities in the wormway
under the cover of darkness the necessity
of sleep it’s not perfect but it’s working
This one wakes up without the alarm going off
so we never know if he’s awake or what
& there’s been complications
more incidents of portal breaching
with clear signs of recall signatured
we think some of them have seen us
I bet it’s warm like a bonfire
a proximity that ripples out
shines brighter on a map or mind
a sea of flesh & fluids seamlessly
intertwined tesselating from above
there’s something about us
that you need
like you’ve been here
or like you’re never
coming back
.