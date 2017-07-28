The last thing he saw was a rolling

paper made out of rice stuck in

a spiderweb beneath the

what was he even looking at exactly

would have been peeled back in layers

undetected until fully rooted down below

this connection establishes itself

during which it’s transferred



We’ve been lucky that most not only

don’t notice but they don’t even try to exploit

our own vulnerabilities in the wormway

under the cover of darkness the necessity

of sleep it’s not perfect but it’s working

This one wakes up without the alarm going off

so we never know if he’s awake or what

& there’s been complications

more incidents of portal breaching

with clear signs of recall signatured

we think some of them have seen us

I bet it’s warm like a bonfire

a proximity that ripples out

shines brighter on a map or mind

a sea of flesh & fluids seamlessly

intertwined tesselating from above

there’s something about us

that you need

like you’ve been here

or like you’re never

coming back













.



