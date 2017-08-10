Close your eyes

You’re a sweet

fractal fucking god

you got all your tentacles

I’m in the back seat of the ride

laying down with my feet up

giggling like an idiot

the power’s out

in the whole entire town

we’re cruising thru the dark

back to Bradenton

though it isn’t to me

I can’t hear your stupid

sober cartoon voices

except for little bits like

gorilla suit this & Wayne that

I’m missing the thin warmth

of the girl who picked me

out of the crowd & stayed

in my arms until it was over

I wondered if it was the acid

we had to go our separate ways

tethered by a code of numbers

a holloweyed goodbye I can’t

seem to forget—the fractal

fucking octopus god just shimmers

like scales coiling underneath the surface

completely unknown to anyone

but I see you motherfucker



















.



