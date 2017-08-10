Close your eyes

You’re a sweet
fractal fucking god
you got all your tentacles
I’m in the back seat of the ride
laying down with my feet up
giggling like an idiot
the power’s out
in the whole entire town
we’re cruising thru the dark
back to Bradenton
though it isn’t to me
I can’t hear your stupid
sober cartoon voices
except for little bits like
gorilla suit this & Wayne that
I’m missing the thin warmth
of the girl who picked me
out of the crowd & stayed
in my arms until it was over
I wondered if it was the acid
we had to go our separate ways
tethered by a code of numbers
a holloweyed goodbye I can’t
seem to forget—the fractal
fucking octopus god just shimmers
like scales coiling underneath the surface
completely unknown to anyone
but I see you motherfucker
.