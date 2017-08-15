You were the only one who seemed

to give a shit that I was new

even though in Florida almost everyone

is a transplant at some point

we looked similar in that we were both

tall, skinny, white but darker skinned

with short dark hair

I remember your baggy polo shirt

& skinny scene skater jeans

I could see you probably never

brushed your teeth

you were grimy

hence where you got your nickname

I thought it was so gross you’d wipe

your cigarette ashes all over your jeans

here I am almost 15 years later

wiping joint ashes into my shirt

the last time I saw you it was evident

that the tables had turned

it makes sense, you two have been together

probably like six years now

you’ve been tamed

you’re not hanging out of my car window

doing 120 down the interstate

or throwing quarters

causing a suburban to do a perfect 180

come charging at us full speed

it was a straight up high speed pursuit

you cracked its windshield & we tore

thru peoples yards leaving two long trails

of mud in our wake

we could have died then too or worse

I hid in someones yard but he found us

ripped out his badge said he was a cop

but nothing ever happened

nothing ever did despite it all

I don’t think I was yet aware

of how traumatized I was

your dad was shot & killed

when you were younger though

so I bet you at least had some idea

I have a lot of stark memories

from our friendship, feeling like

I had a brother

you getting so pissed off

I can’t even remember why

throwing your glass bong

& it sticking out of the wall

unbroken just to spite you

rednecks want to get drunk

off Milwaukee’s best at the river

get territorial & start fights

we’d be smoking blunts freestyling

to some beats about how dumb they are

flooring it in reverse in these fields

where the roads ended

spinning round & round

one of those

waterfront developments

built a five story tower on the Manatee

downriver from where I lived

I don’t regret kayaking there at night

shitfaced & on a mission

or during a wildfire with smoke so thick

the sun was just an orange dot

even you who smokes like a chimney

still to this day couldn’t stand it

we went down also ’cause they saw us

we were long gone with the white noise

of the boggy water before they could do anything

besides—what would they do

tell us we couldn’t do

what we’d already done

try to snap our pics

on their flip phones

from the window

of their white escalade

you got a bad ankle

but you still skate

I can hear Panda Bear singing

got to do

what you’ve got to do

what you’ve got to do

what you’ve got to do

what





















.







