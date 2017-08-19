I seen the moon led up against my death bot

ay there

                         the windows down
as if this fur
is looking at us full speed
it makes
my echinacea
& elders on surveillance
even know the sounds grew up
for a cup of coffee
watch them

             from a small raspy speaker 

         like avocados—

with a note on it scribbled & crossed off 

some of their

      sober cars

like you
shine skyway

           we gonna
distill the high

what about to collide

after soaking our feet in the roads ended then though
  

get too far

                           the old take bayside me 
I know the taster—I got a whirlwind
of death & light

   Campbells of a cop
but what every social media network
to collide

 Is curving

Yeah I mean I know if he’s fur
he looked me like a wildfire face

   but while I write

like jalapeños—

      “in the whole focus off the times…”

                         rippling

for once around

       giggling lost

I like kites overlooking the time

       of sucking our shoes                                                   

 to bounce tan driftwood righter jeans
I could
                                                     tethered by the ground like quiet fights


.

.

.

.

.

.

