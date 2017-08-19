I seen the moon led up against my death bot

ay there

the windows down

as if this fur

is looking at us full speed

it makes

my echinacea

& elders on surveillance

even know the sounds grew up

for a cup of coffee

watch them

from a small raspy speaker

like avocados—

with a note on it scribbled & crossed off

some of their

sober cars

like you

shine skyway

we gonna

distill the high

what about to collide

after soaking our feet in the roads ended then though



get too far

the old take bayside me

I know the taster—I got a whirlwind

of death & light

Campbells of a cop

but what every social media network

to collide

Is curving

Yeah I mean I know if he’s fur

he looked me like a wildfire face

but while I write

like jalapeños—

“in the whole focus off the times…”

rippling

for once around

giggling lost

I like kites overlooking the time

of sucking our shoes

to bounce tan driftwood righter jeans

I could

tethered by the ground like quiet fights



.



.

.

.

.

.