I seen the moon led up against my death bot

ay there
the windows down
as if this fur
is looking at us full speed
it makes
my echinacea
& elders on surveillance
even know the sounds grew up
for a cup of coffee
watch them
from a small raspy speaker
like avocados—
with a note on it scribbled & crossed off
some of their
sober cars
like you
shine skyway
we gonna
distill the high
what about to collide
after soaking our feet in the roads ended then though
get too far
the old take bayside me
I know the taster—I got a whirlwind
of death & light
Campbells of a cop
but what every social media network
to collide
Is curving
Yeah I mean I know if he’s fur
he looked me like a wildfire face
but while I write
like jalapeños—
“in the whole focus off the times…”
rippling
for once around
giggling lost
I like kites overlooking the time
of sucking our shoes
to bounce tan driftwood righter jeans
I could
tethered by the ground like quiet fights
.
.
.
.
.
.