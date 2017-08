I got neurons in the sky

are you high

yes I am

yes I am

O yes I am

I’m gonna be

a Boltzmann brain

babe

I’m gonna go to

the end of time yeah

I’m gonna be more

than just a smooth liquid sphere

that lights up

for some reason

in a series

& remembers everything

that ever happened

in a flash that spans

almost forever

there are multiverses

that would pay

by the billions

of galaxies

to have

what we

will have

I wanna have déjà vu

with you

















