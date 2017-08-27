Gold country

Roll a joint

break it down

between these itchy fingers

feels so sticky

so real

set it down

forget about it

there’s this scratching post

at the top of my head

the smell

of undoing the knots escapes

the static screams

behind the songs

the tubes they used

glowing darkly upside down

almost hidden, untouched

clean of oil

the tremolo, the springs,

the thin twang of a fender

warbles atomic geometry

like markers

upstroked

left to hang

to sustain

twenty minutes in the pot

set a timer to forget

let it cool until it’s tepid

this exact same thing

every ten days

triple digits out there

the wall is breathing

I got EMA on the box

she makes me feel

I’m not sweating anymore

I was burning in the sun

hollowing them out this morn’

their insides like to breathe

their outsides need the light

& who wants larfy schwag

snow lotus brings the frost

out of skyhigh spears

super silver haze

breathes in the breeze

coming down

off the Sierra’s

down

this iron dusted gulch I dwell

they dance

this time of year

the cats are passed out

on the deck

a shadow of a vulture

scans the dusty

ground pops

with crickets

a mockingbird posts up

on a dead ponderosa

after a flash of his bomber wings

I wipe the webs off

on these cutoff shorts

the bees savor every drop

of water they can find

a woodpecker knocks

it’s beak for some bugs

the only other sounds

are far off

muted by currents

the forest at the top

of the hill

the fox den

overlooking the house

the bend

in the trunk of the pine tree

I love watching

summer burn

our souls away

until there’s nothing left

but rain

but hope

but love

to find it’s way

thru the mud & snow

& acid trips

again



















.







