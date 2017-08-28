The seahorse

I wanna go

under there

again

fuck you & all your asphalt

take me back

beyond the shore

beneath the waves

I don’t wanna be a particle

anymore

I don’t wanna be a wave

again

I just wanna burn

burn

burn

these tetrahertz teeth

I just wanna breathe

breathe

breathe

my liquid lungs are glowing

I wanna go

underwater

again

I wanna close

my eyes right open

fuck you & all your pretty sky

take me back out

way beyond the shore

beneath the waves

I’m not gonna be a particle

anymore

I’m not gonna be a wave

ever again

I just wanna burn

burn

burn

in a circle

I just wanna breathe

breathe

breathe

the black water

where the iceberg

meets the seafloor

scraping

in the darkness

the red water

where it bursts

open to magma

exploding

in the























.







