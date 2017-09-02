Dicks & drugs

You can have
a hard dick
or a slurred tongue
but you can’t have both
Or hey what do I know
maybe you can
I knew a dealer
in New York
who had little blue pills
There’s actually something
I’ve never done
his neighbor told me
it fucked with his head
they both looked at each other
nodded & agreed
He had a couple pit bulls
they were lounging beside him
with their tongues out
as he smiled reminiscing
the fond moment
he was fucking this chick
& put her head thru a wall
verbatim
I could write tragedies
about some that I’ve met
back before there was Weedmaps
when gangster wannabe’s
stood between me
& some moldy catpiss that
hardly took the edge off
But I won’t—
A cock is not just
for playful pummeling & painting
piss murals on everything
a cock is like a barometer
a cock gives you a choice
Someday I predict
I won’t care as much
if I make it another thirty years
come smoke me out with sap
on the side of the trail
on a sunny day
I’ll have had so many
thousands of deafening orgasms
by then—tens of thousands—
it will all seem like one
about to happen
.