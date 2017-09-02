Dicks & drugs

You can have

a hard dick

or a slurred tongue

but you can’t have both



Or hey what do I know

maybe you can

I knew a dealer

in New York

who had little blue pills

There’s actually something

I’ve never done

his neighbor told me

it fucked with his head

they both looked at each other

nodded & agreed

He had a couple pit bulls

they were lounging beside him

with their tongues out

as he smiled reminiscing

the fond moment

he was fucking this chick

& put her head thru a wall

verbatim



I could write tragedies

about some that I’ve met

back before there was Weedmaps

when gangster wannabe’s

stood between me

& some moldy catpiss that

hardly took the edge off

But I won’t—

A cock is not just

for playful pummeling & painting

piss murals on everything

a cock is like a barometer

a cock gives you a choice

Someday I predict

I won’t care as much

if I make it another thirty years

come smoke me out with sap

on the side of the trail

on a sunny day

I’ll have had so many

thousands of deafening orgasms

by then—tens of thousands—

it will all seem like one

about to happen

























.