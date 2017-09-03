I can’t hit

the notes

when my throat

does that thing

I can’t hit

the notes

they’re just

so good

I’ve got somethin’

in me gotta get it out

I’ve got somethin’

in me gotta get it out

gotta get it out

don’t uproot me

again—nothing

looks familiar

don’t uproot me

until it’s time

to go—I’ll go

I’ve got somethin’

in me like an apricot

I’ve got somethin’

in me like an apricot

an apricot

in my clenched fists

bursting running

down my arms

in my clenched fists

bursting running

down my neck

two pits to be planted

in the dirt

before the mountain

freezes in December

someday

when all the pines have died

we’ll still have apricots

& acorns

we’ll still have apricots

& acorns

