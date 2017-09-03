I can’t hit
the notes
when my throat
does that thing
I can’t hit
the notes
they’re just
so good
I’ve got somethin’
in me gotta get it out
I’ve got somethin’
in me gotta get it out
gotta get it out
don’t uproot me
again—nothing
looks familiar
don’t uproot me
until it’s time
to go—I’ll go
I’ve got somethin’
in me like an apricot
I’ve got somethin’
in me like an apricot
an apricot
in my clenched fists
bursting running
down my arms
in my clenched fists
bursting running
down my neck
two pits to be planted
in the dirt
before the mountain
freezes in December
someday
when all the pines have died
we’ll still have apricots
& acorns
we’ll still have apricots
& acorns
X
.
