You wake up

holding a glass jar

with a brain inside of a solution

do you stick your hand inside

to touch it slimy & beige

standing on the edge of a butte

or do you go & carry it down

to where the wildcats

are floating dry lips

invisible above the mud

go give it to the sandstone

night at the edge of the laurel

canyon with your sweaty hands

dancing by the fire after sunset

or a bird you’ve never heard before

unravels something inside of you

bringing liquid ripples

replicating sounding impossible

flies away

can you see the stars

with your eyes closed

not thru the Earth

but thru the trees

not until you’ve sweat

the infinite of last winter’s rain

from the high noon heat

lighting up the mountains

cleaning up the wastelands

of pines the beetles left behind

with wildfire awakenings

suddenly everything you thought

you owned

is either in your truck or burned

to the ground—where did the jar go—

you lose grip of the spiral

lightning flinging ’round

your wrist & can’t see

your shadow in the moonlight anymore

carve a message into it

found millions of years later

two words written

barefoot with a staff

of bone & petrified wood

a necklace of teeth

some feline, some human,

some unknown

















