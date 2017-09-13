Antimatter

Did I ever tell you about the time

I ate two hits of acid

& washed it down with a Heineken

while I was in Big Sur

camping by a river with a friend

I thought it would be nice to go

for an afternoon hike while it kicked in

except I never found the trail

there was this droning sound looming

I knew I had to get out of there before

it was too late

something weird was happening

all of a sudden I felt like a sunfish

in the dust

I needed to go to the beach

at first I didn’t understand it

the sheer magnitude of the magnetism

the metal viscosity of my blood flowing

in these two hemispheres

ringing a screaming buzzing making

the connections between all this with

my hands curling up into my chest—

they wouldn’t budge—

I’ve gone retarded from drinking & drugs!

I’ll never be the same!

The acid was bad!

So I tried

& I kept trying

floundering in the Lexus

my hands wouldn’t move

pinned down curlfisted

I could talk & laugh

but there was a black holes force

yanking them into me all the while

I could sense the magnetic fields coming

off of me & my friend laughing hysterically

making fun of me

was I becoming a dolphin—

was this where I transform & go back

into the ocean like an animorph

right here on Pfieffer beach in front of everyone

past the ranger’s booth who took the 5

Did he have any idea what was happening

how was I ever going to get out

open the door & walk to the beach

I had no idea; I was paralyzed—

time was slowly passing though

whatever happened started to die down

right when we got there only so much

that it allowed me to unpry my retarded arms

from my chest but I could still feel this

overwhelming gravity shooting off of me

pulling into me like I’d never felt before

never felt again—

a lesson learned by poison’s collision

with a sacrament—I walked my magnetic ass

down to that beach with a smile so wide

a beluga whale coulda swam thru it

those translucent dark indigo swirls

in the sand from the volcano spun

all around my feet… the crystalline

glistening… the gravity of every step

moving in a cycling system of energy

the fat man in the wetsuits stomach

started beaming transmissions so I lay

with my jeans my black shirt feeling it

between my toes & fingers for hours

I can still hear the waves lapping

from ten years ago

like an aliens tongue at the spiral caves

inside of me I remember I never wanted

to forget it’s sweet eerie steel hissing





























.







