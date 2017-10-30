Tools of the trade

Like the fat fuck doctor handing over vicodin
to the boy in pain who doesn’t yet know
he should say ‘go kill yourself’
instead of ‘okay’
Like dufflebags full of crystal methamphetamine
that used to be made in America
until it got outsourced
just like everything else
Like vacuum-packed on diplomatic flights
to South Korea—China—the Philippines
by the psychopathic soldiers & agents
without an ounce of morale left
Like making billions pushing synthetic opiates
while thousands of misled victims are dying
turning to heroin laced with fent
chasing their own tails until the end
Like turning a blind eye to the kilograms
of legal fentanyl analogs
exported from China—
North Korea can only dream of such success—
Like Duterte’s son getting caught
red handed moving millions in shabu
Triad tats on his back
—no one does a thing
Like shooting up after eating McDonalds
driving your Chevy Geo out of the parking lot
onto the road chucking your used needle
into the gutter from an open window
Like not even knowing there’s a lethal threshold
that you are going to want to pass
to get the same degree of feeling
you had the first time—it’s already gone—
Like taking your usual maintenance dose
that you thought was from the same source
nodding off on the toilet
never waking up again
Like writing a book about the Clinton’s
cocaine Arkanicide rise to political power
getting shot in the head
—suicided on the top of a hillside
Like the opium wars all over again
forever without an end in sight
whole entire neighborhoods set up
to be harvested for prisoners
Like feeding them risperidone for profit
in solitary confinement
guilty of nothing
but a lifestyle
Like how my generation statistically
is the drunkest one ever to walk
the face of the earth
—I wonder why that is
Like how before it was legal
for the CIA to brainwash the public before 2011
there were shows like Friends
all the chicks wanted to watch
Like no matter how much effort
you put into unlearning & training
your mind—there it is again every time
you talk to almost anyone
Like not giving a fuck
if you don’t like my poem
—go shove your head back into the sand
pretend everything is perfectly fine—
.
.
.
.
.