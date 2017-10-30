Tools of the trade

Like the fat fuck doctor handing over vicodin

to the boy in pain who doesn’t yet know

he should say ‘go kill yourself’

instead of ‘okay’

Like dufflebags full of crystal methamphetamine

that used to be made in America

until it got outsourced

just like everything else

Like vacuum-packed on diplomatic flights

to South Korea—China—the Philippines

by the psychopathic soldiers & agents

without an ounce of morale left

Like making billions pushing synthetic opiates

while thousands of misled victims are dying

turning to heroin laced with fent

chasing their own tails until the end

Like turning a blind eye to the kilograms

of legal fentanyl analogs

exported from China—

North Korea can only dream of such success—

Like Duterte’s son getting caught

red handed moving millions in shabu

Triad tats on his back

—no one does a thing

Like shooting up after eating McDonalds

driving your Chevy Geo out of the parking lot

onto the road chucking your used needle

into the gutter from an open window

Like not even knowing there’s a lethal threshold

that you are going to want to pass

to get the same degree of feeling

you had the first time—it’s already gone—

Like taking your usual maintenance dose

that you thought was from the same source

nodding off on the toilet

never waking up again

Like writing a book about the Clinton’s

cocaine Arkanicide rise to political power

getting shot in the head

—suicided on the top of a hillside

Like the opium wars all over again

forever without an end in sight

whole entire neighborhoods set up

to be harvested for prisoners

Like feeding them risperidone for profit

in solitary confinement

guilty of nothing

but a lifestyle

Like how my generation statistically

is the drunkest one ever to walk

the face of the earth

—I wonder why that is

Like how before it was legal

for the CIA to brainwash the public before 2011

there were shows like Friends

all the chicks wanted to watch

Like no matter how much effort

you put into unlearning & training

your mind—there it is again every time

you talk to almost anyone

Like not giving a fuck

if you don’t like my poem

—go shove your head back into the sand

pretend everything is perfectly fine—

.

.

.

.

.