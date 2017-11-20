Writing our retarded reps about net neutrality

Buena,

I found this bot last night on reddit that helps you send letters to your representatives from your mobile phone. If you’re in the USA, think net neutrality is fine just the way it is and don’t want to see the net turn into something like Portugal’s (throttled, censored and expensive) then you may also want to do this within the next few days while you still can. I txted ‘resist’ to the # 50409 and then copy and pasted a template letter from battle for the net.

Dear Senators and Representatives:

Please support any amendment that would strike out Sections 628, 629 and 630 from the Government Appropriations. These sections would undermine the FCC’s Net Neutrality rules and prevent the agency from enforcing these critical protections. It is unacceptable to use a budget bill to circumvent the FCC’s open rulemaking process that millions of citizens participated in.

The American people have called for strong net neutrality rules. Congress should let the FCC do its job, and not engage in unproductive partisan brinksmanship.

Thank you,

[Your name here]

.

.

.