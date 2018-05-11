Captain’s log: Chapter II—Mapping the statistical probability of quantum anomalies

Consciousness Creates Reality—after a solid six years of giving ya’ll the feels—has finally emigrated to a decentralized b lockchain publishing platform!

There will be transcriptions from my notebook from the past several months as well as another novel to play with at some point .

I hope to see you all there!

You can send Bitcoin here:

3Dwtf4h2agvvNmbjfavFaWTa9xt97m4Aho

Or Mo nero here:

43c2ykU9i2KZHjV8dWff9HKurYYRkckLueYK96Qh4p1EDoEvdo8mpgNJJpPuods53PM6wNzmj4K2D1V11wvXsy9LMiaYc86

Thanks!

Isn’t propaganda like a form of cryptography? The blinding blanket of gibberish that cloaks us with its interloping walls to sleep. Sorting us all into categories against each other instead of them & their wars built upon lies militarized for a paycheck & pension. Triggerhappy in the shadows over spyphones & drunk saggy pants. Deflecting the steam of controlled chaos like a steel building does at the ground floor sealed shut—